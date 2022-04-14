Uche Jombo Speaks On Osinachi’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has reacted to the death of popular singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu calling for the law enforcement agencies to jail the husband of the singer for life.

African Examiner recalls that Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, has been arrested by the Abuja police command for the alleged murder of the ‘Ekwueme’ singer.

However, Peter has since debunked the allegations, saying that the singer died from health complications.

The death of the gospel singer has continued to spark social media reactions as Nigerians are calling for the head of Peter Nwachukwu.

Joining the fray, Uche Jombo who seems overwhelmed by the recent happening, was surprised how a man meant to protect his wife could be that way

Taking to her Twitter account , the actress prayed that Osinachi gets justice and her husband locked up for life for his crimes.

Her tweet read: “The more I read and hear, the sadder her death becomes. Osinachi’s story keep getting worse; how can a man do this to someone he was supposed to love and protect?

“I hope he will be locked up for life. She deserves justice! He was her greatest life enemy in disguise.”