Abductors Demand N90m From Burial Guests

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abductors of some burial guests in Ondo State have demanded a ransom of N90m to release them.

They are demanding between N3m and N10m to release each of the victims.

The victims were returning from a burial ceremony in Ewatto, Edo State when they were attacked at Ifon, a border town with Edo State.

Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who disclosed this at a briefing in Akure, said the State Government was not involved in the ransom negotiation.

Ademola-Olateju stated that payment of ransom empowers kidnappers to do more harm.

According to her: “The victims went for a burial at Ewatto town. They were returning in a 32 seater Coastal bus hired from Rufus Guwa Polytechnic when they were attacked by suspected kidnappers. The kidnappers shot into the air and took 18 of the passengers.

Those remaining called the Amotekun Corps who got to the scene within 15 minutes. Among those in the bush, seven were found and two others escaped

“Amotekun is working with the police, the DSS and the Nigerian Army to secure release of the remaining mine victims. They are demanding ransom of between N3m and N10m.

“We commend the gallant of Amotekun Corps in getting to the scene. Ondo State will not be a safe haven for criminals. They find this spot convenient because it borders Edo State. They will strike and run back into Edo State.”