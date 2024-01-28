Navy Speaks On Bribery Allegations Against Naval Chief – Navy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Navy has stated that the allegations against the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, as untenable and baseless.

The African Examiner recalls that an online platform, The Peoples’ Gazette in a report had accused the Naval Chief of aiding an unorganised bunkering of Nigerian crude and a multimillion-naira contract-splitting fraud.

The Chief of Naval Staff was also accused of releasing several oil tankers impounded for transporting stolen crude oil off Nigerian shores after receiving kickbacks in millions of dollars in the report.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, had stated that the allegations against Ogalla would be investigated but the the Nigerian Navy, in a statement by the Director of Information, Rear Admiral Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, denied the claims saying that the allegations against Ogalla.

The statement read, “The allegations that the Chief of the Naval Staff accepted over $170 million in bribes as well as alleged involvement in multi-billion naira contract splitting fraud in the last six months are untenable, baseless and untrue.

“Firstly, there are clear procedural requirements in the arrest, detention, and release of any vessel or persons found culpable in the maritime environment. It is not until these processes are duly concluded that such vessels are released to appropriate prosecuting agencies for further action.

“Indeed, all arrested vessels mentioned in the publication that were involved in crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering are being investigated and none of such vessels has been released as alleged. ”

Ayo-Vaughan also said it was not within the power of the Chief of Naval Staff to award oil bunkering contracts, adding that only the NNPCL had such power.

“The CNS does not award or oversee oil bunkering contracts; the award of such is the sole prerogative of NNPCL.

“Also, all contracts awarded by the Navy follow due process in line with the laws of the Federation. The Nigerian Navy and her roles are an offshoot of the constitutional provisions and duly guided by extant laws and regulations of the land.

“The policing roles of the Navy empowered her to monitor the maritime domain of the Nation. These among others include the arrest of vessels that contravene any of the maritime laws and SPOMO Act 2019.

“The Service is aware of the coordinated frantic efforts to blackmail the office and person of the CNS by some disgruntled elements who are feeling the heat of the Nigerian Navy’s renewed vigour to fight crude oil theft and illegalities in the maritime domain as well as those who have in one way of the order shortchanged the Navy before now.

“Specifically, the continuous rejuvenated operations towards curbing oil theft has given the oil thieves sleepless nights hence the decision to engage in the malicious publications. It would be recalled that the Nigerian Navy recently launched OPERATION DELTA SANITY which provided for a holistic, more robust roadmap towards the reinvigorated stance of the NN towards the fight against crude oil theft and other forms of illegalities in the Nation’s maritime environment.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



