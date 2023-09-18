NCAA, NSIB Probe Averted Plane Crash Involving Gov. Adeleke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) are probing the averted plane crash involving Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

While the incident had happened about a week ago, Governor Adeleke alleged sabotage.

But in a Sunday statement, the NCAA Director General Capt Musa Nuhu expressed concern over the incident, assuring that a probe into the matter is underway.

Although the operator of the aircraft “submitted the report through the new web-based National Aviation Safety Reporting System, SMS Pro, deployed by NCAA in collaboration with Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) in compliance with the provisions of ICAO mandated State Safety Programme and the Civil Aviation Act 2022,” the Sunday statement said, “a full-blown investigation of the incident has since commenced”.

“While expressing relief that the incident ended without any harm, the Honourable Minister assured that the outcome of NCAA’s investigation and recommendations will be implemented in line with Nig. CARS and global best practices,” the statement added.

“NCAA assures the traveling public that it will double its efforts in collaboration with NSIB to maintain and improve upon the high safety aviation standards set in the country over the past decade.”





