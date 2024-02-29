NCC Orders Telcos To Bar Subscribers Not Linked To NIN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a directive to telecom service providers to bar subscribers who have failed to link their phone numbers to their National Identification Numbers (NIN) on or before February 28, 2024.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Aminu Maida, who gave the directive through the Director of Public Affairs, Ruben Mouka, at the 45th Kaduna International Trade Fair on Wednesday, insisted that as matter of critical national security, telecom consumers must link their NIN to their SIM cards.

He insisted that the February 28th deadline given to telecom operators to bar subscribers who failed to link their NIN to SIM cards stands.

“To this end, the National Communication Commission has directed all telecommunication operators to bar phone lines of subscribers whose lines are not linked to their NINs on or before February 28, 2024,” he added.

The NCC boss also disclosed that as of 2023, the telecoms industry’s contribution to the nation’s GDP stood at 13.5%.

According to Maida, NCC is committed to protecting the rights of consumers while also ensuring their satisfaction while noting that the commission has created a universally acceptable environment to access “affordable and equitable service and supports the nation’s economic growth.”

“As a regulator of the telecommunications sector in the country, the Commission carries out its functions to ensure service availability, affordability, and sustainability for all categories of consumers, who are leveraging on ICT/Telecoms to drive personal and business activities,” he said.

The NCC boss urged telecom firms to prioritise customer satisfaction and uphold the highest standards of service delivery, noting that the commission has implemented measures to safeguard the interest of consumers and businesses alike.

One of such measures, he said, was the NCC’s directives on May 17, 2023 that all licensed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to commence implementation of approved Harmonised Short Codes (HSC) for providing services to Nigerian telecom consumers.

“The new initiative is enabling consumers using the over 224 million active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria to use the same codes to access services across all networks,” he added.