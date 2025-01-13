NCoS Assures Of Improved Living Conditions For Inmates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – “Our industries and Farms will be positioned to contribute to food security and meet up with this laudable goal of Mr. President, “he said.

Nwakuche said that the service had strengthened its partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to enhance inmate rehabilitation.

He said that the partnership would focus on proper classification of inmates aimed at equipping them with skills to reintegrate into society.

He, however, emphasised the importance of international collaboration in achieving the NCoS mandate , particularly in areas of rehabilitation and reintegration.

“Our partnership with UNODC on proper classification will be strengthened and the package unfolded in no too distant future.

“I equally intend through you to encourage the opening of schools in our Custodial Facilities where space allows for inmates’ educational pursuit,”he said.

Nwakuche commended Tinubu for increasing the feeding allowance of inmates’ from N750 to N1,125 per day, saying it would significantly improve the welfare of inmates.

He also disclosed that monitoring teams have been deployed to ensure compliance with the new feeding allowance and to guarantee the quality of food served to inmates.

“I urge you to cooperate with them and see it as a national assignment.

“Let me also reiterate here that the management of vulnerable persons in Custodial Centres – persons like pregnant women, babies, nursing mothers, physically challenged et cetera will be favourably taken care of,” he said.(NAN)