In Christmas Message, Fayemi Says ‘This Difficult Moment Shall Pass’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti State, has enjoined Nigerians to stay hopeful and committed to nation-building irrespective of the challenges of the previous year.



Fayemi, in a Christmas message issued by Ahmad Sajoh, head of his media office, stated that the festive season is “a time for hope, renewal, and reflection” and he tasked Nigerians to draw inspiration from the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.



“The past year has tested our national resilience,” he said.



“We have confronted economic difficulties, security concerns, and social upheavals that have left many struggling to make ends meet.



“Yet, amid these challenges, the strength, resourcefulness, and enduring spirit of Nigerians have continued to shine brightly.”



The former minister of mines and steel development, also tasked Nigerians to cultivate the values of love, compassion, and sacrifice as they support vulnerable members of society.



“As we gather with loved ones this festive season, I urge all Nigerians not to lose faith in the possibility of a better tomorrow,” he added.



“Our nation’s history is replete with examples of how we have overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles through unity and determination. This moment, though difficult, shall also pass.”



The former chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum also tasked governments at all levels to prioritise the welfare of citizens.

“The coming year presents us with an opportunity to reset and rebuild,” he said.



“While we cannot understate the magnitude of our current challenges, we must also not underestimate our capacity as a nation to overcome them.



“The path ahead requires bold leadership, innovative thinking, and most importantly, the active participation of all Nigerians in the national renewal.”