NDLEA Arrests Man With 53 Wraps Of Cocaine In Port Harcourt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State, have arrested a 44-year-old businessman for ingesting 53 wraps of pellets of cocaine.

The suspect was said to be on his way to Tehran Khomeini, Islamic Republic of Iran, when he was arrested.

The suspect, identified by the NDLEA as one Ezemokwe Chukwuebuka Christian, was arrested while trying to board Qatar Airways flight QR1434 flying to Tehran Khomeini in Iran via Doha.

His arrest came barely two weeks after their counterparts at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, intercepted a 60-year-old businessman, Chinedu Leonard Okigbo, heading to Iran with 65 pellets of cocaine in his stomach.

According to a statement by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday, after a body scan proved positive to ingestion of the illicit drug, the suspect was placed on excretion observation during which he expelled 53 wraps of cocaine in six excretions with a total weight of 1.172kg.

Babafemi stated that the suspect claimed to have gone into the criminal trade two years ago, moving between the West African sub-region and Iran.

In May, the NDLEA said its operatives thwarted what it described as a desperate attempt by a woman to export large consignments of cocaine to Iran at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State.

Its spokesperson said the consignments were concealed in the private part, stomach, and false bottom of the handbag of the suspect, identified as Ihensekhien Miracle Obehi.

Babafemi had said that the suspect, who was dressed in a hijab to beat security checks, was intercepted at the departure hall of the Port Harcourt airport on Sunday, May 3, 2025, while trying to board a Qatar Airline flight to Iran via Doha, following credible intelligence.

He also disclosed that during a search on Obehi, she was found to have inserted three wraps of cocaine in her private part, and two large parcels hidden in false compartments of her handbag, while she swallowed 67 pellets of the Class A drug.