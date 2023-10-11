NECO Releases 2023 Results, Says 61% Candidates Passed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Examination Council has released the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results.

In a press briefing in Minnaon Tuesday, NECO’s Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, said the result summary shows that 61.6 percent scored five credits, including English and Mathematics.

The number of candidates who registered for the exam was 1,205,888, and the number of candidates who sat for the exams was 1,196,985.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, Wushishi said 616,398 of the candidates were male and 580,587 females sat for the Examination.

Of the figure, the number of candidates with five credits and above, including English and Maths were 737, 308.

The number of candidates with five credits, irrespective of English and Mathematics, is 1,013,611, representing 84.68 percent.

“Number of candidates registered for the examination is 1,205,888, representing 621,084 males and 584,804 Females,” he said.

“The number of candidates that sat is 1,196,985, representing 616,398 Males and 580,587 females. Number of candidates with five Credits and above, including English and Mathematics is 737,308, representing 61.60%.

“Number of candidates with five Credits and above, irrespective of English and Mathematics is 1,013,611, representing 84.68%.”

See the full speech by the NECO Registrar below:

NATIONAL EXAMINATIONS COUNCIL (NECO) PRESS BRIEFING ON THE RELEASE OF 2023 SENIOR SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION (SSCE) INTERNAL RESULTS, HELD ON FRIDAY 6TH OCTOBER, 2023 AT THE CONFERENCE HALL, NECO HEADQUARTERS, MINNA, NIGER STATE

BY PROFESSOR DANTANI IBRAHIM WUSHISHI

REGISTRAR/CHIEF EXECUTIVE

PROTOCOL

I want to start by thanking the Almighty Allah for sparing our lives to witness yet another occasion marking the release of the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal results. It is my honour and privilege, therefore, to welcome you all to this press briefing, on behalf of the Management and Staff of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

As usual, I want to start by expressing our sincere gratitude and appreciation to some key agencies and some States’ Ministries of Education for lending support in the area of logistics. We thank you all for your unending support and collaboration. We equally want to thank our friends from the fourth estate of the realm for your continuous support and partnership.

Our special thanks goes to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR as well as to the Honourable Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu and the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andrew David Adejoh for their guidance and support.

I want to also extend our deep appreciation to the National Assembly, especially members of the Senate and House Committees on Education for their support, guidance and collaboration. Worthy of special mention also are our dedicated examiners, without whom today’s event would not have been possible. We thank you for working according to schedule and for keeping faith with us. Our teeming staff are not left behind. I commend you for your hard work, dedication and commitment.

The 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal was conducted from Monday 10th July to Friday 11th August 2023 and the Marking Exercise took place from Wednesday 30th August to Friday 15th September 2023. This means that this year, we are releasing our results 58 days after the last written paper. This is as a result of our desire to ensure that we release the complete results, rather than in batches.

I am therefore highly pleased to inform you that all the processes leading to the successful release of the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal results have been concluded, which is why we are all gathered here today.

Distinguished guests, my dear Colleagues and gentlemen of the Press, it gladdens my heart to notify you that reports we have received so far indicate that the 2023 SSCE Internal has been certified the best in recent times. We are very thankful to God for this and to all those who made it possible.

On this refreshing note, may I crave your indulgence to permit me to release the highlights of the results below:

This year, we have designed the analyses in a variety of ways that will help awaken Stakeholders to the realization of their true position in the national sphere. Our aim is to stimulate a healthy discourse towards improvement. This is also in line with our mandate that empowers us to conduct a Standard National Assessment of educational performance at Junior and Senior Secondary School levels. The highlights are as follows:

Number of candidates registered for the examination is 1,205,888, representing 621,084 males and 584,804 Females.

Number of candidates that sat is 1,196,985, representing 616,398 Males and 580,587 females.

Number of candidates with five Credits and above, including English and Mathematics is 737,308, representing 61.60%.

Number of candidates with five Credits and above, irrespective of English and Mathematics is 1,013,611, representing 84.68%.

Number of candidates with special needs is 1,542, with the breakdown as follows:

913 candidates with hearing impairment

162 candidates with visual impairment

103 candidates with Albinism

61 candidates with Autism

149 candidates with low vision

154 candidates with Adermatoglyphia, i.e. candidates with no fingerprints

Number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2023 is 12,030 (0.07%) as against 13,594 (0.13%) in 2022 representing 61.60%.

More details about the results can be found in the following tables (attached).

Tables 1 and 2 – performance of candidates by subject.

Tables 3 A and B – Analysis of candidates’ performance by States (Five Credits and above, including English and Mathematics and five Credits and above irrespective of English and Mathematics).

Table 4 – Standard Educational Performance ranking of States (Males and Females) 5 Credits and above including English and Mathematics.

Table 5 – Male Standard Educational performance ranking of States. 5 Credits and above, including English and Mathmatics.

Table 6 – Female Standard Educational Performance ranking of States. 5 Credits and above, including English and Mathematics.

Table 7 – Standard Educational Performance Ranking of States (Males and Females). 5 Credits and above, irrespective of English and Mathematics.

Table 8 – Male Standard Educational Performance ranking of States 5 Credits and above, irrespective of English and Mathematics.

Table 9 – Female Standard Educational Performance ranking of States 5 Credits and above irrespective of English and Mathematics.

Table 10 – Standard Educational Performance ranking (North Central Zone).

Table 11 – Male Standard Educational Performance ranking

(North Central Zone)

Table 12 – Female Standard Educational Performance ranking

(North Central Zone).

Table 13 – Standard Educational Performance ranking (North East Zone)

Table 14 – Male Standard Educational Performance ranking (North East Zone).

Table 15 – Female Standard Educational Performance ranking (North East Zone).

Table 16 – Standard Educational Performance ranking (North West Zone).

Table 17 – Male Standard Educational Performance ranking (North West Zone).

Table 18 – Female Standard Educational Performance ranking (North West Zone).

Table 19 – Standard Educational Performance ranking (South East Zone).

Table 20 – Male Standard Educational Performance ranking (South East Zone).

Table 21 – Female Standard Educational Performance ranking (South East Zone).

Table 22 – Standard Educational Performance ranking (South South Zone).

Table 23 – Male Standard Educational Performance ranking (South South Zone).

Table 24 – Female Standard Educational Performance ranking (South South Zone).

Table 25 – Standard Educational Performance ranking (South West Zone).

Table 26 – Male Standard Educational Performance ranking (South West Zone).

Table 27 – Female Standard Educational Performance ranking (South West Zone).

Table 28 – Comparison of malpractice by Type, 2022 and 2023 SSCE (Internal).

Table 29 – Analysis of Malpractice cases by Subject by Type, 2023 SSCE (Internal).

Table 30 – Malpractice by Type, 2023 SSCE (Internal).

In line with our resolve to identify and sanction erring Schools and Supervisors, ninety three (93) schools were found to have been involved in whole school (Mass) cheating. They will be invited to the Council for discussion, after which appropriate sanctions will be applied.

Similarly, fifty two (52) Supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor Supervision, Aiding and Abetting during the examination.

At this juncture, Ladies and Gentlemen, I wish to formally declare that the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal results are hereby released to the public. By this release, candidates can now access their results on NECO website: www.neco.gov.ng, using their examination registration numbers.

Thank you all for listening.

Prof. DANTANI IBRAHIM WUSHISHI

REGISTRAR/CHIEF EXECUTIVE





