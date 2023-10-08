NEMA Raises Alarm Over Imminent Floods

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has raised the alarm over the threat of rapid flooding along the River Niger and River Benue Basin, owing to the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in the Republic of Cameroon.

The Director General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, issued the warning at a media briefing in Abuja.

Mr Ahmed reports that, already, states such as Adamawa, Taraba, and Benue were feeling the impact of the huge flooding occasioned by the water from Lagdo Dam.

The agency called on states along the River Benue and River Niger Basin to urgently activate their emergency response plans, warning more states in the basin will experience flooding in the days ahead.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



