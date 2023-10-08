W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

NEMA Raises Alarm Over Imminent Floods

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, October 8th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has raised the alarm over the threat of rapid flooding along the River Niger and River Benue Basin, owing to the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in the Republic of Cameroon.

The Director General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, issued the warning at a media briefing in Abuja.

Mr Ahmed reports that, already, states such as Adamawa, Taraba, and Benue were feeling the impact of the huge flooding occasioned by the water from Lagdo Dam.

The agency called on states along the River Benue and River Niger Basin to urgently activate their emergency response plans, warning more states in the basin will experience flooding in the days ahead.

