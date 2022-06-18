NEMA Urges Residents To Embark On Preventive Measure Over Flood Prone Areas

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Owerri, Imo State, Operations Office, has alerted residents of flood prone local government areas of Imo and Abia States on the need to embark on preventive measures so as to improve on safety and reduce potential damages of lives and properties in the areas.

Acting Head of NEMA, Owerri Operations Office, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji, stated this on Friday in his office while fielding questions from Newsmen on the preparedness of the Agency for the 2022 flood outlook.

He disclosed that the disaster risk management implication of the 2022 flood prediction by NEMA through the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by the Nigerian Metrological Agency

(NiMET) the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) gives the organization effective planning of weather-related disaster management in Nigeria.

Nnaji added that the “aim of the interview was to alert residents of Imo and Abia, especially the high probable flood risk LGAs on the need to embark on preventive measures to improve on safety and reduce potential damages to lives and properties.

The Ag. Head of Operation further advised the public to desist from indiscriminate disposal of waste in or around water channels.

According to him, “such habit hinders the free passage of rain water, hence causing the overflow of rain water beyond boundaries to damaging proportions.

African Examiner reports that Nimet is a federal government agency charged with the Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP), as part of its mandate.