NFF Lists Requirements For New Super Eagles Head Coach

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, on Friday listed four requirements for the next head coach of the Super Eagles.

The football federation in its official vacancy release stated that it is looking to replace Jose Peseiro, whose contract expired on February 29.

The African Examiner writes that Peseiro’s successor will be expected to have:

“Relevant coaching qualifications.

“Proven experience at the elite level of football management.

“A successful track record in leading teams.

“Knowledge of African football will be an added advantage.”

This development is coming amid the calls for domestic coaches to take the chance to be at the helm of affairs in the national team.