Ngozi Okolie Reacts To Tribunal Judgement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ngozi Okolie, representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, has assured his supporters that he will appeal the judgement of the National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba, which nullified his election.

Okolie, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party, while reacting to the court verdict, stated that Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was on a wild goose chase.

He also stated that he was not really on trial, but democracy and the judiciary.

The lawmaker stated that he will defend the mandate freely given to him by the people who voted him to represent them.

He said: “Nobody will take the mandate of the Aniocha/Oshimili people from the back door. We shall overcome.

“My lawyers have briefed me about the judgement of the tribunal. I plead with all my supporters and sympathisers to remain calm and keep hopes alive.

“Ngozi Okolie is not the person on trial, but our democracy and judiciary are on trial. Thank God there is an opening for appeal, and afterwards God is the final judge. I have briefed my lawyers to do the needful.”





