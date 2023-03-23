Nigeria Air To Start Operations Before President Buhari Leaves Office – Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says that the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, will begin operations before May 29, 2023, when President Muhammadu Buhari will be leaving office.

Sirika made this known during the 10th Aviation Stakeholders Forum in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the operation of the new airline has been disturbed by court cases and all the Nigerian-owned airlines were called to invest in Nigeria Air but they refused as they did not believe in the project.

Sirika said: “Operation of local and international flights will commence soon. Before the end of this administration, before May 29, we will fly.”

He pointed out the benefits Nigeria stands to gain from the establishment of the national carrier which includes a reduced capital flight from Nigeria, gain the optimal benefit of BASA and SAATM and the development of an aviation hub.

He further disclosed that the national carrier will contribute to the nation’s GDP; facilitate hospitality and tourism; facilitate growth and development of the Nigerian Agricultural Sector and create jobs around the Agro-Cargo Terminals.