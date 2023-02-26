Nigeria Decides: INEC Opens Collation Centre, Awaits Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday officially opened the 2023 presidential election collation centre.

The Collation Centre is at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu set certain ground rules for the collation of election results, advising political parties to only draw their figures from INEC.

Mahmood also said the collation of presidential election results will be done at four levels — first at the 8,889 wards, then at the 774 local government areas, then the Resident Electoral Commissioners at the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory will submit the votes per candidate in Abuja.

He noted “The collation centre is hereby declared open until the final announcement of the results of the 2023 presidential election.”

He also announced that collation from states will resume by 6 pm when results from states would have arrived.