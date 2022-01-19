AFCON 2021: Ghanaian Coach Vows Not To Resign In Spite Early Exit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghanaian coach Milovan Rajevac has vowed not to resign in spite the humiliating exit of his team in the group stage of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Serbian coach disclosed this at a news conference after Comoros Island defeated his team 3-2 to bundle them out of the tournament, leaving them bottom of the table.

African Examiner reports that Ghana suffered a humiliating group-stage exit at the AFCON after the four-time champions were beaten by debutants Comoros Island in the final Group C game at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 68-year old gaffer, however, said he had just a few months to put the team together and was adamant that with more time, he plans to qualify the Black Stars for the Qatar FIFA World Cup later in the year.

“I am not leaving. I want to stay and qualify Ghana for the World Cup.

“We didn’t start the game against Comoros how we wanted and we conceded an early goal.

“It was a poor start for us and then the red card to Andre Ayew changed everything.

“I think Comoros deserved this win because they played very well than us,” the coach said.

African Examiner reports that Rajevac led the Black Stars to the AFCON final in 2010 and the World Cup quarter-finals the same year, and guided the West Africans through to Africa’s play-offs for this year’s World Cup.

(NAN)