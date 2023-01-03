Nigeria ‘ll Be In Problem If Peter Obi Loses Election – Pa Adebanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has stated that Nigeria will be in trouble if Labour Party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi loses the forthcoming election.

The 94-year-old elder statesman stated that he was not surprised that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo supported Peter Obi as Obasanjo has always supported power shift to the South-East in the interest of equity, fairness, and justice.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Adebanjo enjoined Nigerians to vote wisely, said “If they vote outside Obi, Nigeria will be in trouble. Anything outside Obi, we are in trouble”.

According to him, there’s no justification for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar to contest for president when the southeast has never produced any president.

“How are you going to justify Tinubu when Obasanjo had spent eight years? Or how do you justify Atiku when another Northerner is leaving the place? That’s the crux of the matter. The South-West has done, South-South has done, is South-East not part of Nigeria?”, he asked.

Asked if Obasanjo would be able to convince voters in the southwest region to vote for Obi, Adebanjo stated that those who believe in principle would vote for the LP candidate.

He said: “Don’t bring in ethnicity. I said it in my statement. If it is about ethnicity, I should support Tinubu. I made him the governor but I am not supporting him as President. Yoruba people don’t cheat others.

“We cannot talk of a united Nigeria when the South-East has not had it. I am not like Atiku who said he wants to keep Nigeria. How can you do that when you are denying a part of Nigeria, Is It right?”