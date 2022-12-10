Nigeria Needs Revolution Through Ballot Box, Says Justice Nnamani

… As Ezbar Honours Personalities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigerians continue to pass through the current untold hardship and sufferings occasioned by the ongoing political and economic instability in the nation, president of Customary Court of Appeal, Enugu state, Hon. Justice G.C Nnamani, has advocated a revolution via the ballot box, and not gun barrels in the 2023 general election.

He decried the pains and agony being faced by the poor Nigerian citizens as a result of perceived anti peoples programme and policies by the political leaders, which has almost grounded every sector of the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the weekend in Enugu during the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ezeagu Branch (Ezbar) law Dinner 2022, Nnamani, who chaired the colourful event, regretted that the country has gotten to a point “where the poor man can no longer sleep because of hunger, and the rich man cannot also sleep because of fear that the poor man is awake.

The legal luminary, however, posited that the time has come for Nigeria to get it right in the 2023 general polls, through the ballot box, adding that lawyers must also be ready to join hands with the citizens in changing the current narrative and stausquo.

“So, am preaching ballot box revolution in 2023′, stressing that the role of lawyers in social revolution in any nation cannot be overemphasized.

In his speech, Chairman of the Ezeagu Branch of NBA which pride itself as the ‘Happiest Bar’, Chijioke Darlington Ezeh (Esq), stated that the Theme of this year’s Dinner: “Revolution- The Lawyers Approach: is very apt at a critical time like this when we are nearing the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

According to him, the topic was well chosen as a result of the usual challenges faced by lawyers during and after electioneering.

“I believe that the standard to be maintained by lawyers should continuously be improved, in order to guarantee the survival and advancement of our polity, since every facet of our society look upon lawyers as pacesetters.

“Today’s lawyer must learn to approach and change his attitude towards a positive revolution in legal practice. As lawyers, we must embrace evolving Technology and innovations in order to become Tech- Savvy Attorneys in legal advice and election petitions

Ezeh, noted that “amongst others, lawyers must think of artificial intelligence (AI), innovations, in order to play the expected roles capable of bringing about positive revolutions in matters of elections and election petitions.

The Chairman used the ceremony to highlight some of the feats recorded so far since he took over mantle of leadership if the Association in the area.

He said: “the present Administration in Ezbar, aside the few successes already achieved, after about four months in office, is geared towards producing the first law Journal of the branch, as well as commence the building of a befitting Bar Centre for NBA Ezeagu Branch, hence we need your support, encouragement, and above all, we need your fervent prayers.

Ezeh, thanked members of his Exco for their cooperation, as well as organizing Committee of the event under the Chairmanship of an Enugu based renowned lawyer, Barrister Godwin Onwusi, for a job well done.

” I would like to conclude by urging every one of us to be steadfast and take up the challenge towards repositioning ourselves for positive revolution in Nigeria, stressing that he is not oblivious of the fact that if the nation’s lawyers are repositioned towards positive revolution, Nigeria’s judicial and political atmosphere will be greatly enhanced.

Our Correspondent reports that the event which attracted Senior and junior lawyers from both the bench and bar, in the state, also featured Lectures, fundraising, as well as presentation of merit awards to some eminent personality in the state, including the Labour party LP, Governorship hopeful, Barrister Chijioke Edoga, and his All progressive Congress APC counterpart, Chief Uche Nnaji.