Nigeria Tired Of Handouts Needs Real Investments And Partnerships Shetteima Tells World Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice-President Kashim Shettima, has stated that Nigeria no longer needs handouts from foreign economies, but needs real partnerships and investments.

Shettima made this known at the ongoing UN Food Systems summit in Rome, according to a statement on Monday.

Making a reference to Napoleon Bonaparte, a French military commander, and political leader, the vice-president stated that the present economic policies such as the subsidy removal and the unification of the country’s foreign change system have indicated that Nigeria is on a pedestal for mutually beneficial partnerships rather than handouts.

“Napoleon Bonaparte once said, ‘China is a sleeping giant. Let her sleep, for when she wakes, she will shake the world.’ President Bola Tinubu is poised to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership in Nigeria, the Giant of Africa, which had woken up from its slumber and is now poised to move the world,” he said.

“Nigeria needs no handouts but real partnerships. We have removed the albatrosses of fuel subsidies and multiple exchange rates from our necks; hence, we are seeking investments for mutually beneficial partnerships, not handouts.”

The African Examiner writes that President Tinubu since his ascension into office has introduced critical reforms as he tries to fulfill his campaign promises of economic prosperity.





