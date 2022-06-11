Guinea-Bissau’s New Govt Takes Constitutional Oath

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The new Cabinet in Guinea-Bissau took the constitutional oath in Bissau on Friday with 24 ministers and 12 state secretaries sworn-in as members, according to sources..

Foreign Minister Srkenuzy Carla Barbosa and Interior Minister Botche Cande remained in their posts in the government led by Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam.

The education, natural resources, and energy ministers were dismissed 24 hours after their appointment was announced.

The three ministers were reportedly dismissed for not attending the oath-taking ceremony.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo dissolved parliament on May 16 for alleged corruption and undermining state organs.

The decision was made considering the “existence of persistent and insurmountable differences between the National People’s Assembly and other sovereign bodies, including the Court of Auditors,” according to a presidential decree.

NAN