Nigeria To Face Egypt In Under-19 Boys Volleyball African Championship Final

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s under-19 boys volleyball team will meet their Egyptian counterparts in the final match of the ongoing Under-19 Boys African Nations Volleyball Championship on Saturday.

African Examiner reports that both teams on Thursday won their semi-final matches played in El Jadida in Morocco to advance to the final.

Nigeria defeated Cameroon 3-1 in the first semi-finals match, while Egypt beat Tunisia 3-0 (25-20 25-19 25-14) in the second semi-final match.

Adekalu Adeniyi, coach of the Nigerian team, said their target was to win the final match in order to retain the title.

“The major goal is to win the trophy because we have what it takes to become back-to-back champions.

“The Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has provided the necessary requirements for the team to excel in this championship.

“The ball is now in our court to make the nation proud and to return home with the trophy,” he said.

African Examiner reports that by their qualification for the final match the two teams will represent the continent at the Under-19 Volleyball World Cup in 2023.

NAN