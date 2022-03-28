Catholic Priest Abducted By Bandits, 44 Others In Niger State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Armed bandits have kidnapped the Catholic Parish Priest of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Sarkin Pawa, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, Very Rev Father Leo Raphael Ozigi, and 44 other villagers.

The Secretary, Niger State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Pastor Raphael Opawoye, who confirmed the incident to newsmen stated that the catholic priest was abducted on his way to Gwada from Sarkin Pawa when he was attacked by bandits operating on the Sarkin Pawa-Gwada road who abducted him alongside other villagers.

“Very Rev Dr Leo Raphael Ozigi was kidnapped on Sunday on his way back to Gwada from Sarkin Pawa after the Sunday Service,” he said.

The Secretary, Munya Local Government, James Jagaba, stated that the bandits had earlier been in charge of six communities in the Local Government at the weekend, which made residents flee.

Describing the situation as pathetic, Jagaba said; “the entire Munya Local Government is in disarray. The situation in the area is pathetic. There’s kidnap in all part of the local government”.