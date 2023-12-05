Nigerian Air Force Puts Up Presidential Aircraft For Sale, Calls For Bidders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential aircraft, Falcon 900B, has been put up for sale, with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) asking interested persons to submit their bids for the purchase of the aircraft.

This was disclosed in a Monday tweet on NAF’s X page where it said the aircraft was put up for sale following the Federal Government’s approval.

INVITATION TO TENDER

SALE OF NIGERIAN AIR FORCE FALCON 900B AIRCRAFT pic.twitter.com/cDE1OM7JfP

— Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) December 4, 2023

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the sale of Falcon 900B aircraft owned by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF),” NAF said in a flyer calling for the bid.

“In compliance with provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007, the NAF hereby invites all interested parties to submit bids for the purchase of the aircraft. The bids can be submitted by email or physically.

“If submitted by email, the bids are to be password protected and sent to dproc@airforce.mil.ng while the password is to be sent separately to d proc2@ airforce.miI.ng.

“For physical submission, the quotations are to be enclosed in an envelope and sealed while the envelope is to bear the name and address of the interested company/entity as well as the description and reference to the request. It should also bear the statement, ‘DO NOT OPEN BEFORE 24 DECEMBER 2023’.

“Please note that the bids will be processed immediately after the expiration of the deadline for submission.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



