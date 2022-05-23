APC To Reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others After Primaries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has assured of reconciling aggrieved members after the outcome of the primary elections.

Adamu also stated that the party will do everything necessary to prevent a mass exodus of members after the completion of primaries at the Presidential, Governorship, Senatorial and House of Representatives levels.

His statement is coming on the heels of the tensions that have come up amongst contestants aspiring for different positions leading to the May 29 – 30 primary of the party.

Adamu’s assurance was delivered by his Personal Assistant, Prof. Abdullahi Yau, at a virtual town hall meeting.

He said: “Directly, I want to tell you that after the primaries, none of the contestants of aspirants will leave the party. You can see unlike the other parties extending weight, in our party all our aspirants are calm. Everybody is going left and right, trying to win votes for themselves.”

He also added that a high-powered delegation will be set up to listen to tangible grievances from all the aspirants after the party’s primaries.

“They will listen to you and provide for your needs. In this way, we can carry along everybody to the party.

“I can assure you this is the most interesting part; the number of people that are contesting and they are going to give everybody a playing level ground where you can exercise your right as a Nigerian to contest.

“And at the end of the exercise, just as what happened in the National convention, you see that everybody will be satisfied with whoever that emerges from the primaries.”

Speaking further, Adamu reassured that, “Unless you have a process that is not well coordinated, a process that is marred by irregularities that’s when people will be aggrieved and would want to leave the party.

“If you’re allowed to exercise your right and you think there’s fairness in what’s going on in the party and you lose, I don’t think you would want to leave the party.

“I assure you even if we are going to have such a scenario, where we are going to have aggrieved members after the primaries, the Chairman and stakeholders of the party will ensure they reconcile everybody after the primaries.”