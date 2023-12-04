Nigerian Army Finally Admits Bombing Villagers In Error – Kaduna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kaduna State Government has stated that the Nigerian Army has accepted responsibility for dropping a bomb on Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State which killed no less than 30 villagers on Sunday.

The African Examiner recalls that scores of villagers in Tudun Biri in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State died after a bomb was allegedly dropped by a military jet in a Maulud celebration.

This development led to the death of at least 30 residents on Sunday.

Earlier, the Nigerian Air Force refuted claims that it was responsible for the attack.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF did not carry out any operations in Kaduna in the last 24 hours.

However, the Overseeing Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated that the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Maj Gen VU Okoro, admitted that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists when the incident occurred.

This was contained in a statement released by the commissioner to journalists shortly after the deputy governor; Dr. Hadiza Balarabe met with Islamic clerics, traditional rulers, and heads of security agencies, where “the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack”.

The meeting was held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna on Monday.

The statement read: “The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro, explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community.”

He disclosed that search-and-rescue efforts were presently ongoing as dozens of injured victims had been evacuated to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital by the state government.

The statement continued: “The Kaduna State Government has received briefings on Sunday night’s attack which left several citizens dead and others injured.

“In a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro, explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community.

“The deputy governor, at the end of the closed-door meeting, conveyed the condolences of the government and people of Kaduna State to the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.

“As of the time of this update, search-and-rescue efforts are still ongoing, as dozens of injured victims have been evacuated to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital by the Government.”





