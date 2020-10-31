Nigerians Attack Desmond Elliot For Calling EndSARS Protesters “Children”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian movie star and politician, Desmond Elliot, has come under severe criticism on social media regarding his proposal to regulate the social media.

Elliot, who represents Surulere constituency in the Lagos Assembly was seen in a video that went viral championing for his colleagues at the Lagos Assembly to regulate the social media so as to curtail hate speech in the country.

“We need to address certain things: Nigerian youth; social media; social influencers. These make the narrative that we’re seeing today. Except we’re joking with ourselves, social media has its negative impacts,” he can be heard saying in the video.

“Let me first thank you for condemning the wanton killings and carnage that happened at Lekki. When I went through the comments, I could not believe it, Mr. Speaker. Curses, the abuses from children.

“And I asked myself, ‘Is this Nigeria? What is going on? Children cursing. People having the effrontery to enter an Oba’s palace and hold his staff of office? Culture is gone!

“Mr. Speaker, in the next five years, there will be no Nigeria if we don’t start now. The youth is not only those who do the peaceful protest. Those who have looted and destroyed lives, they are youths as well.

“Pregnant women went into malls, picked things, and went away. When shall we change this narrative? I put it to all the celebrities out there and all the motivational speakers. This is the only country we have.

“When anything happens, what is our common say is ‘we die here’. Please celebrities and social media influencers, stop the hatred already. You have a means constitutionally to change the government; it’s called your PVC.”

Reacting to this development, Many Nigerians have taken to their micro-blogging platform to berate the actor lamenting that he does not represent the interest of the youths and many were disappointed in the lawmaker for calling the youths “children”

African Examiner brings some of their views below:

daddy lewa@daddy_lewa writes: “Desmond Elliot will be out in a lounge/party/or the mall and someone will break bottle on his head. Save this tweet.”

Collins Akanno@cc_akanno writes: “Same youths who campaigned and celebrated you yesterday are the ‘children’ of today. Thanks Desmond Elliot for speaking your ‘TRUTH’. Now, we truly know where you stand. PVC ready! #EndSARS.”

jayjay@hezzalion writes: “If 3 Idiots had a Nollywood version, Desmond Elliot, Adamu Garba and Babatunde Fashola will be the main characters.”

Instablog9ja@instablog9ja writes:”What’s this thing we’re hearing about Desmond Elliot and pregnancy?”

SportsDokita (Odogwu) #ENDSARS writes: “Youths” In Politics • Desmond Elliot – 46yrs Old ( Calling us children and against use of social media…) • Elisha Aboh- 41yrs Old ( Woman beater caught in a sex toy shop…) • Adamu Garba- 38yrs Old ( Clown sueing Jack on his own app…) Just call them “THE 3 IDIOTS!!!”

CHAIRMAN #EndSARS@kizento_ writes: “Desmond Elliot is anti development, anti Youth and anti #EndSARS. his only development so far.”

Chemical Brother @chemicalbrodar writes: “Guys please this is how to recall Desmond Elliot. “

#ENDPOLICEBRURALITY #Din-fricã@Reet_a_tweet writes: “Recall Desmond Elliot abeg…we do not have confidence in him. Surulere please RISE.”

B h a d o o s k y@BhadmusAkeem writes: “I don’t even know who is more unfortunate between Desmond Elliot, Elisha Aboh and Adamu Garba. 3 Idiots.”

#OurFavOnlineDoc @DrOlufunmilayo writes: “Desmond Elliot went into a State House of Assembly to say Nigeria will cease to exist in 5years time except something is done about social media available to young people. Just so we are clear: THIS IS HATE SPEECH. Hate speech targeted at young people. In 2023: DO NOT FORGET.”

Samuel Mbah@Mbahdeyforyou writes: “Desmond Elliot wan turn surulere to sock away, every year he dey commission one new toilet.”

Aproko Doctor@aproko_doctor writes: “The issue is not just having young people in government. Young people can be incompetent and clueless too. It’s having competent people at the helm. Look at Desmond Elliot for example. So clueless. You would expect he would teach the older generation and change the narrative.”

Kemi Lala Akindoju@lalaakindoju writes: “Honestly I’m more than disappointed in Desmond Elliot. I’m so shocked. Anyway, we have been praying that God should expose the real state of mind of our leaders. Now we know how he really processes things. I pray the people he looks forward to representing in 2023 remember today.”

IRUNNIA ™@Irunnia_ writes: “It’s like this is why Desmond Elliot wants to regulate social media. Make them no cast him.”

Danky@CaptDanky writes: “Klint the Drunk knew Desmond Elliot is an Idiot. But we were blind to see.”

Iseunife The First @Shawnifee writes: “I’m not surprised Desmond Elliot said all that. For someone whose initials are O.D.E, man is living according to his name.”

Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi@UnclePamilerin writes: “We the CHILDREN of Desmond Elliot will wait for him in 2023.”

