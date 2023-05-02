Nigerians Call Out Foreign Minister As Igbo Traders In Sudan Kick Against Impartial Evacuation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that some stranded Igbo traders in war-torn Sudan are lamenting that only northerners are been evacuated has set social media space on fire as many netizens have called out the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godwin Onyeama, who is also from the eastern part of the country.

The African Examiner recalls that the war in Sudan has led to many countries like Nigeria evacuating their citizens. The evacuation process has since commenced but not without some skirmishes.

The Egyptian government had earlier refused to open the border to allow the Nigerian Airforce and Air Peace to evacuate the Nigerian citizens but that has since been settled.

The latest drama is a viral video where a man, who was speaking Igbo, accused the Nigerian authorities of negligence in discharging their duties. In the video, the unidentified man explained that the authorities left many Igbo indigenes and made use of “politics” to select who will be evacuated.According to him, many Igbo indigenes are still stranded in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan and he called on well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters to come to their rescue. He also lamented that despite the fact that an Igbo son, Allen Onyema, has volunteered to airlift Nigerians out from the conflict in Sudan, the Nigerian authorities are still giving Igbo indigenes unpleasant treatment.

This development has sparked reactions as some persons were of the view that the minister of Foreign Affairs, Geofrey Onyeama, should be blamed for this and not Abike Dabiri-Erewa who is the Chairman, of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of Nigerians concerning this development.

@minospeed007 writes: “It is only chronic disdain for SS/SE would make Abike abandon Easterners in Sudan because of their political choices. Geoffrey Onyeama should bury his head in shame for allowing this ugly incident occur under his watch.”

@Nutrismart_udoh writes: “We are going to drag Abike Dabiri, we are going to drag Geoffrey Onyeama as well, for their failure. Don’t tell us who and who not to drag.”

@GodlyTime writes: “@abikedabiri explain o. @GeoffreyOnyeama explain why your brothers are being left behind in war torn Sudan. If you are Igbo, pray with these names @ midnight: Geoffrey Onyeama, Abike Dabiri & buhari. Show them no mercy as you do. Enough of this nonsense!”

@Latunjibello writes: “If you all have sense, the person you should be tagging to address this is GEOFFREY ONYEAMA @GeoffreyOnyeama He is the Minister of Foreign Affairs. He is also Igbo.”

@AyodeleDarda writes: “A very daft post. So the Minister of Foreign affairs, Geoffrey ONYEAMA, who is an Igbo man, under whose ministry the evacuation process passed through, will allow such? Common think now. Why do you enjoy sadness, why do you enjoy falsehood, why do you enjoy lies, why? why? why?”

@NazChrysler writes: “Just imagine evacuation from Sudan & grouped by State of Origin. Funny enough Airpeace owner & Geoffrey Onyeama are even Igbo but “Nigeria” happens to us at the worst of times even in war. Tomorrow abike dabiri will come and justify the grouping.”

@ChukyUnfazed writes: “You guys need to stop dragging only Abike Dabiri. Drag the man who is actually supposed to be in charge Geoffrey Onyeama, an incompetent, careless and callous person. One of the most incompetent people in Buhari’s administration.”

@alexblac_ink writes: “Geoffrey Onyeama, Abike Dabiri and all those in charge of the evacuation of Nigerians from Sudan should be held accountable for this. If this claim is true, then, they should all end up behind bars.”