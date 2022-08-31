Nigerians In Italy Laud FG As 7,000 Get Captured For Passports

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians in Italy have commended the Federal Government for responding to their challenge of passport scarcity, noting that about 7000 had been captured for passport in the past 11 months.

They made this known in separate virtual interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, at the end of the urgent consular interventions of the Federal Government across provinces of Italy.

African Examiner reports that over 7000 Nigerians in Italy were registered during the recent consular intervention which was facilitated by the Nigerian Embassy in Rome from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30.

Mr Raymond Ndakuba, President, National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI) said that the exercise was a great development and a historic one as it was extended beyond Rome to other provinces; Verona, Padova and Parma.

Ndakuba said that a total of over 672 Nigerians got captured in the recent exercise, 200 captured Verona, 319 in Padova and 153 in Parma, among other, amounting to 7,000 Nigerians being captured for their international passport in 11 months

On the passport exercise, he commended the relevant authorities for the smooth organization, and Nigerians for being orderly and peaceful.