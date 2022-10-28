Nigerians ‘ll Return Home If We Vote Right – Ezeife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has stated that if the right president comes in, Nigerians will return from abroad to develop the country.

Ezeife, made this known with members of Voters Club of Nigeria (VCN) in Abuja, as he tasked Nigerians to vote their conscience, and not be influenced by money.

He said: “You cannot have a more important group than yourself, because it is with the votes that we mess up Nigeria. What controls the world is conscience, when

it is time, vote according to your conscience.

“It appears God is now smiling at Nigeria. If you make the right choice in 2023, after two years, you will find our young brilliant men coming back from Europe, America. God did not create the black man inferior to any race.

“I am begging you to live according to your name and the world will praise you and the people will praise you if it goes well. We are going to take our rightful place.”