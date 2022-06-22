Nigerians No Longer Want PDP, APC, They Are Now ‘Obidient’ – Obaseki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that many Nigerians are now ‘Obidient’ and this development will affect the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress and People’s Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential elections.

African Examiner writes that the ‘Obidient’ movement is talking about the supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In a video published by the AIT, which has since gone viral, Obaseki stated that youths in Nigeria no longer want APC and PDP.

He said: “The future of our politics is changing. If you have been watching the level of disenchantment with the existing political parties.

“I’m sure in all our homes, we have people who call themselves ‘Obidients’. Ask them which party you belong to, they say ‘Obidient’ They don’t want us.

“They’re not talking about APC or PDP. They’re looking for alternatives.”