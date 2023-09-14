Nigerians Not Lazy, Have No Reason To Be Poor – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his commitment to making Nigeria better, describing his countrymen as hardworking people but believes the nation has no reason to be poor.

Tinubu said this when he received a high-powered 62-man delegation, comprising leaders from both the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

“We are not lazy people. We are richly endowed. We just need to be our brother’s keeper, and good neighbours to one another. I am not a President that will give excuses,” presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale quoted his principal as saying.

“I will work hard for our nation with purpose, determination, and dedication to create wealth for all Nigerians. We have no reason to be poor! We will not look back, we will run aggressively forward.”

“Today, we may be swimming against the tide. But the waves will soon propel us forward from behind. We will achieve the goals and dreams of our forefathers. I am inspired by the nation of people I now lead,” the former Lagos State governor added.

The Nigerian leader who said people trust him to turn the tide, assured of his government’s resolve to fulfill its promises to the country.

“I am the Captain and Chief Salesman of the country. We have to reverse the trend and achieve possibilities within a short period of time,” President Tinubu said. “Our people have high expectations for us. I pledge to work hard, and I pray to God to put me on the right path, not to disappoint Nigerians.”

Tinubu also said his government would pay attention to the Eleme Junction-Onne axis of the East-West Road linking the Port Harcourt Refinery.

According to him, the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is a strong adviser and would follow up on the issue for prompt action.

“The Honourable Minister, Wike, is not just the Minister of FCT, he is also my adviser and an admirer of mine,” he added. “He has hit the ground running and he should be encouraged by the State”.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



