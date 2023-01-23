Nigerians React As Abia Governor’s Son Arrives Event In State Convoy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are reacting to the video of the son of Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu arriving at an event in a convoy.

The African Examiner writes that Ikpeazu’s son, Chinedu, arrived at the event with a convoy and the video of his arrival has since gone viral.

Reacting to this development, some netizens on Twitter raised eyebrows while some were indifferent about the development. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@drpenking writes: “21 Year old son of Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu representing him in an occasion with the State Convoy. Is Abia State cursed? Sometimes I feel bad when I remember that Abia State shares boundary with Akwa Ibom.”

@Ifeanyi30531700 writes: “Abia has been cursed over years with bad leadership this is so wrong, this is what peter obi is always talking cost of governance mismanaging of public fund.”

@itieubong writes: “See women dancing and men celebrating him. You see Nigerians are the problem not the politicians. They give air to Politicians to misbehave.”

@Heinzoflagos writes: “A son representing his father in an occasion is just like when one if his cabinet’s members representing him too! I don’t see anything bad in it.”

@drbiggii writes: “African leaders fail to understand that a political sit is meant for you not your family members. What a shame!”

@cjaykenechukwu writes: “In as much as the entourage is very uncalled for, I don’t think this is the State convoy.”

@EmereoleV writes: “Truly Abia state is cursed. Well they have the chance to get it right next month.”

@bravestreetNG writes: “The security issues in today’s nigeria, is alarming and as a governor, it is only right to provide extreme security for your child, representing you.”