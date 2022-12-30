Nigerians React As Alexx Ekubo’s Ex-Girlfriend Fancy Apologizes For Calling Off Wedding

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians have reacted to the news of Fancy Acholonu, a Nigerian-American model, who has apologised publicly to popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo after she cancelled their August 2021 wedding plans.

African Examiner recalls that Acholonu and Ekubo officially disclosed their engagement in May 2021, however, three months later, Fancy deleted all pictures of Alexx from her Instagram page and their joint Instagram account.

She thereafter announced that they are no longer together. “Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship and I have called off the wedding with Alex Ekubo,” Fancy announced in the announcement in 2021.

However, the model took to Instagram account on Thursday to publicly apologise to the Nollywood actor saying that nothing makes sense to her when she’s away from Ekubo, and she’s sorry for the pain she inflicted on him and his family.

She said: “Like our shirt says, Nothing makes sense when we’re apart @alexxekubo you still have my heart. I miss you, I love you, and I’m truly sorry for all the hurt & pain you and your family went through with our breakup.

“My actions in how I handled things was out of my character. I should have controlled my emotions and not been so over-reactive. I said too much, I did too much. Please forgive me, I’ve learned my lesson on how to handle situations better.

“I haven’t expressed myself properly. I’m not afraid to be vulnerable and say you, your family, & friends still mean the world to me. Losing you has felt like grief. Love heals #FalexxForever.”

This development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens took to their Twitter accounts to air their views concerning the development. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@Emman__sports writes: “Fancy Acholonu Nobi you earn my respect, it takes real ladies and the better ones to come out publicly and apologize and take responsibility of what’s she did. Women love shifting blames and explain there after. Alex no marry her o! A word is enough for the wise.”

@TechyAbraham writes: “When ladies behave like Fancy Acholonu, 9 out of 10 times they had explored an option that didnt work out for them.”

@Nwafresh writes: “I’ve just been thinking how Alex Ekubo’s ex-fiancée, Fancy Acholonu managed not to put any blame on the Devil but decided to blame herself.. Does that mean she’s the….?. Kai.. Headache o.”

@UnlimitedEniola writes: “Well, Fancy Acholonu has apologized to Alexx Ekubo. This was after she dragged him publicly and made people assume he’s a gay.”

@Nazelofficial writes: “Fancy Acholonu Nobi you say make everybody live their truth? Abi pyjamas pictures done dey hungry you? My sister e hungry me oo too. I no go lie.”

@ButterBabe__ writes: “If Fancy Acholonu didn’t make everything about her relationship public, she would have gotten back to him quietly. And with no fuss and trend. These are the mistakes people make daily. Another 17234th reason to keep your relationship away from the media.”

@KeepMuving writes: “Alex and Fancy Acholonu’s matter is a laughable and lessonable one. I feels they have settled the ish between them before fancy came online to beg to save her face and shame incase spotted outside with him. I am sure she is not daft to first make such moves online without.”

@idarajune writes: “This Fancy Acholonu matter… people don’t understand that the whole ‘women mature faster than men’ doesn’t really apply to women in their early twenties. If you think what she did was childish, you haven’t met pregnant women and young mothers in their 20’s. Big babies.”

@emmanuelossai__ writes: “I don’t know what transpired between Alex Ekubo & his estranged fiancée, Fancy Acholonu. But if she can leave him after they had gone that far in their relationship, she can do it again. Alex should forgive her but should also apply wisdom in his decision about her.”

@drpenking writes: “Alex Ekubo’s ex-fiancée, Fancy Acholonu has returned to beg him for forgiveness. She said she has learnt how to handle situations better now. Wow. She probably thought that Alex would remain stagnant when she left. Fortunately, God is not man.”

@DearestJessica_ writes: “Alex Ekubo’s ex-fiancée,Fancy Acholonu who dumped Alex a month to their wedding has returned to beg him for forgiveness. Saying she has learnt her lesson and how to handle situations better now. It takes a lot for a woman to accept their mistakes & apologized. She is a rare gem.”

@truthlovernen writes: “Concerning Fancy Acholonu and Alex Ekubo, my 2 cents is that if Alex still feels love for her, he can marry her because people GROW!! My 1st yr of marriage, I was ill advised and not grown and didn’t get along with my in-laws. Thank God we didn’t divorce. We are besties now.”