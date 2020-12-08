ASUU Has Fixed Date To Call Off Strike –Ngige

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on Tuesday said that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had last month agreed to end their strike before December 9.

Ngige disclosed this in a statement issued by his media office, saying that the union has agreed to shelved the eight-month industrial action after the meeting between the ASUU and the Federal Government team held on November 27 in Abuja.

He also debunked the statement made by ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, saying that the federal government has failed to meet up with the timelines on the offers made to the union.

According to Ngige, the timelines had been complied with and “faithfully implemented”.

He said: “The truth of the matter is that a ‘gentleman agreement’ was reached at the last meeting in which ASUU agreed to call off the strike before December 9, 2020, and in turn, we agreed that once the strike is called off, we would get a presidential waiver for ASUU to be paid the remainder of their salaries on or before December 9.”

He also stated that he would meet with his education counterpart to see how the “No Work, No Pay” clause in section 43 of the Trade Disputes Act can be executed.





