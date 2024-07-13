Nigerians React As Death Toll Of Plateau Building Collapse Increases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on X formerly known as Twitter, are reacting to the news that the death toll of the building collapse in Plateau State has increased to 22.

It is worth recalling that the Plateau State Government on Friday announced that 22 persons have died and one hundred and thirty-two persons were injured after a school collapsed in the Busa Buji, Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

“As of 6:00 pm, 154 people have been rescued from the debris. Sadly, 22 individuals have been confirmed deceased,” the statement read.

“Injured students and staff are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals across Jos.”

Ashoms, who earlier visited the scene of the collapsed two-storey structure, stated that while the school had a population of 400 students, the section involved had about 200 persons.

According to him, emergency workers took the survivors to hospital.

“To ensure prompt medical attention, the government has directed all major hospitals in Jos to prioritize treatment of the victims, regardless of documentation or payment,” the commissioner said.

“Governor Barrister Mutfwang has specifically instructed these hospitals to accommodate all those affected by the collapse.”

He also regretted that the collapsed structure did not meet the required standard for buildings and cautioned schools that have similar structures to shut down.

“You can see that it is by the river bank and, from your eye evaluation, you know that it is not a very strong structure,” he said.

“We are calling on other schools that didn’t follow plans that have similar issues to close down in the interest of our state in the interest of our people, because we have established a committee to go around,” the commissioner said.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens blamed the government for not being proactive and waiting for the building to collapse before swinging into action. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@LadyGrasha writes: “Oh my Jesus.”





@Peter writes: “Big Tragedy. But let’s learn something from this! How were the parents informed? When tragic things like this happens, one need to be very strategic in breaking the news .”

@Gibbswhitee writes: “Is high time the government set up an agency in the country like good and well recognized engineers to monitor and supervise schools with such buildings in all states and especially in local government areas, may their soul rest in peace.”

@Samoxine_ writes: “Prayers up for plateau in these Dark Sad Times.”

@drybone4sure1 writes: “Just like that Nigeria happened again and nobody will be held accountable for this.”

@GossipCurator writes: “May God grant healing to the affected.”

@Abramoloy writes: “This is so sad to hear. May GOD bless the souls of the lost and bring to full health everyone that is currently battling with life.”

@IamTheIroko writes: “Not a single word for the Presidency on this. Not one word.”

@Enigmas0x writes: “Omoorrr, this is heartbreaking. May this souls of the departed finds peace in the world beyond.”

@CroBender writes: “But Bola Tinubu chooses to be celebrating The Cultist in the midst of such devastating tragedy.”

@pappy_yoh writes: “Wetim be “Nigeria happened again” na only this country building dey collapse abi wetin concern Naija with this matter now.”

@gozey_homes writes: “Wetin de cause this building collapse sef, can a well built building with quality materials collapse?”

@LisaEigege writes: “This broke my heart, dear God , pls console their families.”

@bolhabrown writes: “My muslim brothers will say it is the will of God that they die tragically in that manner, not putting in perspective that this tragedy can be avoided if the builder of that structure used standard and quality materials in erecting that structure. What a loss, RIP.”

@Freeze writes: “This is not happening? What? In Plateau State that The Federal Government Of Nigeria has forgotten? The same Plateau State that Fulani Herdsmen and Boko Haram has been terrorising? Ah! This is not happening oooo Jesus!”