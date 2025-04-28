Rangers Lose 2 -1 To Visiting Enyimba FC, As Remo Stars Win First NPFL Title

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Defending champions of the Nigeria professional football League (NPFL), Rangers International FC of Enugu on Sunday lost 2 -1 to visiting Enyimba FC of Aba in a local derby in the match day 35 in the ongoing 2024/2025 season.

The defeat brought to six the home games the Flying Antelopes have lost in the ongoing season. Rangers players began the game on weak legs leading to their being down by two goals before the first half ended. While the visiting Enyimba players took full control of the game during the first 45 minutes of the match.

The curtain raiser came in the 23rd minute while the second and the winning goal came in the 29th minute of the game.

Rangers only consoling goal came in the 60th minute into second half when they came out smoking but could not equalise. Substitute, Chidiebre Onyia Jersey No 31, reduced Rangers goal deficit.

Speaking with sports writers at the end of the match, played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enyimba chief coach , Stanley Eguma, expressed joy at beating Rangers in their home ground, adding that they really prepared for the encounter.

However, Rangers Technical Adviser, Fidelis Ilechukwu attributed his team’s defeat to injuries some of his players suffered, adding that the team has some teething challenges they are grappling with.

Rangers Skipper, Chinemerem Ugwueze regretted that they lost the game, saying “before we came into the game, we were already two goals down,”

Meanwhile, Remo Stars of Ikenne have emerged champions of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season. Daniel Ogunmodede’s side beat Niger Tornadoes 1-0 in Ikenne to clinch their first title of the Nigeria premier league.

Mathematically, to lift the trophy, Remo Stars need to win their next home match, which they did, because of Kano Pillars two zero victory over Rivers United on Friday.