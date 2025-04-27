W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Liverpool Win Premier League Title After Tottenham Defeat At Anfield

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, Sports News Sunday, April 27th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – With a 5-1 win against Tottenham FC on Sunday, Liverpool have won the 2024/25 premier league titles at anfield.

The achievement which is the 20th league title draws Liverpool level with Manchester United as the winners of the most league titles in English football. 

Our correspondent reports that the club won the title convincingly with still four matches to go in the season.

Liverpool new Manager, Anne Slot, has been hailed for winning the title in his first season with the club.

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=102267

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Shell

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement




Like us on Facebook

advertise with us