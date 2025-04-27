Liverpool Win Premier League Title After Tottenham Defeat At Anfield

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – With a 5-1 win against Tottenham FC on Sunday, Liverpool have won the 2024/25 premier league titles at anfield.

The achievement which is the 20th league title draws Liverpool level with Manchester United as the winners of the most league titles in English football.

Our correspondent reports that the club won the title convincingly with still four matches to go in the season.

Liverpool new Manager, Anne Slot, has been hailed for winning the title in his first season with the club.