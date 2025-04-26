FG To Reopen Enugu Airport April 28

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu will reopen for flight operations on April 28, following the completion of emergency runway repairs.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Obiageli Orah, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on April 18, FAAN announced the closure of the airport for repairs due to a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway.

According to Orah, the work was scheduled to begin on April 22 and concluded before reopening on May 6.

“However, rehabilitation works on the runway have been completed, and the runway is cleared for landings and takeoffs by the engineers working with FAAN.

“FAAN appreciates all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time.

“The Authority sincerely apologises for the inconvenience but assures the public that all actions were taken in the interest of safety,” Orah said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the faulty runway had caused airlines operating in the airport to either suspend operations or divert flights to nearby airports. (NAN)