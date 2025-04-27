Cyclist Dies After Collision With Truck In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER – The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed that a cyclist died after colliding with a moving truck on Sunday.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made the announcement in a statement in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki explained that the tragic accident involved a cyclist and a heavily loaded truck (registration number BDG 610 YA). It occurred at Alausa Bus Stop, near ‘Radio’ on Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja.

He said, “Preliminary investigations suggest the cyclist, while attempting a manoeuvre from Kudirat Abiola Way to ‘Radio’ on Obafemi Awolowo Way, collided with the truck.

“In the process, he lost control, struck his head against the pavement, and died instantly from fatal injuries.

“Eyewitnesses said the cyclist was talking on the phone using an earpiece, which caused a lapse in concentration on the busy expressway.

“LASTMA operatives arrived promptly, securing the area to ensure the safety of other road users and maintain traffic flow.

“Officers from Alausa Police Division were notified and responded quickly to the scene.

“While managing traffic around the accident site, LASTMA officials handed the deceased’s remains to the Police, who transported the body to the General Hospital mortuary in Ikeja.”

Bakare-Oki extended heartfelt condolences to the family and stressed the importance of strict adherence to road safety measures.

He urged cyclists to wear proper protective gear and avoid distractions, including contesting the right of way with motorised vehicles.

“LASTMA remains committed to fostering safer roads across Lagos State,” he said. (NAN)