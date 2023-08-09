Nigerians React As Fashola Petitions IGP Over “Fake News”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The petition issued by former minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, to the Inspector General of Police over defamatory social media posts has sparked social media reactions.



The African Examiner writes that recently, a journalist, Jackson Ude and some Twitter users alleged that the former Lagos State governor is drafting a favourable judgment for the presidential election petition tribunal.



Fashola reacting to the claim that he and some lawyers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were writing the judgment which would be handed to the judges described the allegation as “baseless and defamatory”.

His petition to the IGP has sparked social media reactions. The African Examiner brings some of the views of netizens as seen on Twitter

@CurtisAbbi writes: “That @LawrenceOkoroPG suppose collect subtly for cyber bullying. After putting out fake story to blackmail the @HQNigerianArmy and its hierarchy A lot of them need to be thought serious life lessons @tundefashola should not back down becos we need sanity here Awon omo eranko.”



@PoojaMedia writes: “If we fail to tame those spreading fake news cos of politics or personal interests, it will come back to bite us. A Good way to go.”



@Dipo_Bello writes: “Some clowns on this app believe that the moment they include “allegedly” in their fabricated stories, it absolves them from the fact that they fabricated the story. Lol.”

@TerfaTG writes: “Some folks are about to learn the very hard way. You can put out hard and uncomfortable news but they must be true and backed by evidence. You CANNOT sit down behind the cloak of what you think is an anonymous account and fabricate stories. You will be fished out and quickly too.”

@Afematic7 writes: “Davido told them. No be everybody go fit take all the rubbish fake news about them. I am happy these ones will be used as deterrent to others… They chose the wrong target this time around. The SAN in BRF name is not by mistake.”



@EmmanuelLion2 writes: “He should also include that he did not say any government who could not fix light in six months in deceiving Nigeria.”



@Akintayousaman writes: “Agent fash wey I know….he no dey take rubbish…na a whole SAN dey want use dey do toothpick….some people will post anything as long as it suits thier agenda…now how they wan take prove this one for court.”



@balogunramon2 writes: “We can now rest a bit from fake news bad propaganda. Cos those guys are ready to pull anything down because of hate. Wo we meet in court. Ire o.”

@shudians1 writes: “Jackson Ude and David H don’t publish any how news News, there’s no smoke without Fire, when the rumour broke out that Inec is planning manual collations of result some call it joke until we saw it, i can’t swear for any politician even fashola.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



