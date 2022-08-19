Nigerians React As Solomon Buchi Deactivates Social Media Accounts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian online coach, Solomon Buchi, has deactivated his social media accounts after trolls called him out for being an hypocrite.

African Examiner had earlier reported that Buchi had earlier come under severe criticism after he wrote a “romantic message” to his lover, Arike, who he described as not “the most beautiful or the most intelligent” but he still loves her.

After this criticism, some trolls still went ahead to dig up past social media feeds where the relationship coach had kicked against marrying a broke lady. Screenshots emerged that Buchi had begged for money for the engagement ring and other personal items.

Although, he had clarified that he begged but the stories were actually old stories. However, the trolls could not be defeated as they brought out more screenshots showing that the begging incident was actually fresh.

Due to the severe backlash, the relationship coach, on Thursday deactivated his social media accounts, and here is how some netizens are reacting to it.

@EmemXavierAtat writes: “Solomon Buchi used to be the SI unit for “real men” amongst feminists and women, only to be thrown into the abyss of doom by the same creatures he spent the entirety of his social media relevance to paint as harmless, tolerant, forgiving, sinless and peace-loving.”

@Ribaaku_ writes: “Solomon Buchi’s woes started when he brought his relationship online. Moral of the story: Keep everything that is important to you especially your love life off social media.”

@abelpter writes: “The reason why most people are dragging Solomon Buchi is because his hypocrisy stinks, It’s next level. This is someone who practically crowd fund for almost everything he owns. Yet he constantly broke same people online especially women who are his main benefactors.”

@Jedidiahorakpo writes: “My piece. Solomon Buchi had been accused of begging, broke shaming and being a narcissist. A few things: 1. Begging does not mean broke 2. When he ‘broke shamed’ he qualified the people as lazy and unwilling to work. 3. He sounds arrogant, granted, but is he a narcisssist? No.”

@samoalfred writes: “Solomon Buchi’s main undoing was that he talked too much. Worse off was that he was talking a lot to get people’s attention on social media; It wasn’t based on principles. So he was bound to contradict himself and end up being an hypocrite.”

@drpenking writes: “I woke up today to hear that Solomon Buchi has deactivated his social media handles. What a fall. This man spent the better 90% of his social media relevance era putting down his gender to gain approval of the female gender with the singular objective of extorting them.”

@GODisPatriarchy writes: “Brothers, Solomon Buchi. He deactivated his handles. He is no coming back from this, anything he says,women will troll him with being a beggar. When we tell these men,supporting women foolishly and throwing men under the bus to please women wont shield you from the same women.”