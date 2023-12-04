Nigerians Slam FG Over Nigeria’s 1,411 Delegates To COP28

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media have berated the federal government’s large delegation to COP28.

The African Examiner had earlier reported that the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28 which is the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, is presently being held in Dubai.

The event will be held from 30 November until 12 December 2023 at Expo City, Dubai.

However, some Nigerians are reacting to the news of the large delegation of the federal government to the event. The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of netizens.

@EduWhaltzChuka writes: “Nigeria always leads the line when it comes to irrelevant things or issues that will increase the already high cost of governance.”

@realadnan writes: “It’s totally outrageous that Tinubu’s govt is sponsoring those large number of idle people attending #COP28 in Dubai without any official functions but to go there is like tourism wasting taxpayers money.”

@Hedutsinma writes: “Part of his failed economic reforms & his pretend Renewed Hope of deceitfulness.”

@geophylexy writes: “My only concern is that the same Tinubu that came with the most entourage will still approach other countries to beg for loans.”

@Pontiffes writes: “What do you want to debate about climate change?” and added, “It could be that they don’t understand what COP is all about.”

Geraldine1Omon writes: “Wasting of time and resources.”

@Martinfeels writes: “Wasteful government” and questions “In what way will their participation impact Nigeria?”

@IamthatNaijaguy writes: “Why does he (Tinubu) have to travel with some many aides amidst the cry by the govt that they met an empty treasury?”

However, a statement signed by President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, read, “It is important to state here that delegates from all countries, whether from government, private sector, media and civil society groups, attend COP summits and conferences as parties and the number of attendees are registered against their countries of origin. This does not mean they are sponsored or funded by the government,”

Revealing that the large contingent from Nigeria was not solely government-funded, Ajayi said, “It is important to state here that delegates from all countries whether from government, private sector, media and civil society groups attend COP summits and conferences as parties and the number of attendees is registered against their countries of origin.

“This does not mean that they are sponsored or funded by the government. It must be said also that the fact that people registered to attend a conference does not mean everyone who registered is physically present.

“As the biggest country in Africa, the biggest economy and one with a bigger stake in climate action as a country with a huge extractive economy, it is a no-brainer that delegates from Nigeria will be more than any other country in Africa.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



