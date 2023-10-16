Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Rises To 26.72% As Food Prices Soar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 26.72% in September 2023 amid soaring food prices and harsh economic realities occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy in May.

This was according to the September 2023 Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation Report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

The CPI, which measures the changes in the prices of goods and services, rose from 25.80% in August 2023 with an increase of 0.92% points.

“In September 2023, the headline inflation rate increased to 26.72% relative to the August 2023 headline inflation rate which was 25.80%,” the report partly read.

“Looking at the movement, the September 2023 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.92% points when compared to the August 2023 headline inflation rate.

“On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.94% points higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2022, which was 20.77%.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



