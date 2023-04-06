Nipost Assures Nigerians Of Repositioned, Improved Services, Urges Patronage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Postmaster- General of the Federation/CEO of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Mr Sunday Adepoju, has urged Nigerians to keep sustaining hope on its arrays of products and services.

Adepoju made the call at the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair organised by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), on Wednesday in Enugu.

He stated that NIPOST now have fast, safe and efficient mails delivery service that could be tracked and traced.

He called on Nigerians to patronize the improved and repositioned products and services as they are affordable, better in compliance to International Postal Administrations Rules and Regulations.

Adepoju, represented by the State Postal Manager (SPM), Enugu State, Mr Friday Akoma, added that NIPOST had evolved under the new leadership and was presently doing wonderfully well in areas of E-Commerce, Logistics, reaching the rural unbanked via Financial Services product.

He said that the organisation also carried out Authentication of receipt to make transactions valid, use of EMS/ Speed Post which was indigenous courier service, Parcel Service.

The PMG said the service leveraged on information technology to track an d trace postal items on transit and other services.

The Post Master-General explained that the fair was a veritable opportunity to showcase its products and services to benefit the teeming public.

He also stated that NIPOST in the new dispensation, participated fully in the ongoing Enugu International Trade Fair to educate both the youths and aged, on the needs for them to patronize the local content and postal industry.

He listed NIPOST line of products and services apart from traditional products as EMS/ Speed Post – Courier Service, E-Commerce & Logistics, Financial Services, Stamp Authentication amongst others.

Adepoju commended the positive attitude of the Ministries Departments and Agencies, as well as ECCIMA for their long standing support towards NIPOST, describing it as very positive.

“Southeast is characterized by trade and commerce and the business class are yearning for our products and some of them want our platform to package, introduce their products.

“Being the major courier service in Nigeria, many Nigerians rely on NIPOST to send their parcels and mail to oversea at the affordable rate,” Adepoju said.

He, however, assured Nigerians that in spite of the challenges facing the country at the moment, the organisation was ready and determined to serve them better.

The representative of the Postmaster – General and his marketing team toured round the fair complex marketing NIPOST products and services by distributing flyers and road show. (NAN)