Nnamdi Kanu: Malami Wants To Destroy Criminal Justice System – IPOB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday, slammed the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami for trying to damage the criminal justice system and judiciary in Nigeria.

UIPOB disclosed this in a statement made by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, as it accused Malami of “filing dead charges” against Kanu which according to it is an affront against the court judgment ordering Kanu’s release.

African Examiner recalls that the federal government had filed an amended seven-count charge against Kanu.

Reacting to the move, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, accused Malami of making a mockery of the judicial system.

The statement partly reads “We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU, condemn the rumoured new amended charge filed by Malami and his cohorts against our indefatigable Kanu, even after the Court of Appeal has discharged and acquitted him of all criminal allegations.

“This is a clear indication that Malami is really a quota system SAN who has no business or knowledge near the legal profession.

“Our Simple understanding and knowledge is that the judgement of the court is a problem to Malami and the APC Government, no wonder, under Malami reign as the Chief law officer of the Federation, he has been rated among the most corrupt legal officer and his Ministry is presently entangled in plethora of corruption allegations that bothers on embezzlement of public fund.

“If Malami the Attorney General likes let him go to his native Kebbi state and file fresh charges in a sharia court against our indefatigable leader KANU, he is not only wasting his time, he is making a mockery of purported legal training and the Judiciary of Nigeria.

“The era of filing frivolous charges against KANU is gone and gone forever.”