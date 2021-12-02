Wike Tasks Media To Pressure Buhari To Sign Amended Electoral Act

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has tasked the media to exert pressure on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) to assent to the amended Electoral Act.

Governor Wike stated that it is important that the media should enlighten Nigerians to know why there should be electronic transmission of election results so that the nation’s democracy can be saved.

Wike disclosed this in his remark after he was conferred with the “Gold Prize for Exceptional Leadership,” by the This Nigeria Media Newspaper in Abuja .

The Governor’s Special Assessment on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, relayed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

Wike stated that in view of the importance of the Electoral Act amendment to the survival of the nation’s democracy, the media ought to deem it a priority to exert pressure on the President to sign the amended Act.

“Who are those to benefit more if the direct primaries are conducted? Who are those to benefit more if it is indirect primaries? So, it is important that Nigerians should know why there should be electronic transmission of results in order to save our democracy,” he stated.

The governor also stated that the only way those in positions of authority can become accountable to the people is when electoral process is free and fair.

He maintained any electoral system that permits security agencies to be used to rigging elections and for Independent National Electoral Commission officials to be manipulated, will not yield accountable governance.

Governor Wike commended INEC for the successful conduct of the just concluded Anambra State governorship election.

“Now, they have performed well in Anambra State, everybody is praising them. But when they did not perform well in Rivers State, should we praise them? We cannot. When a general in the Army will convert a whole division to INEC office, will you be happy?”

He urged Nigerians to always de-emphasize their ethnic and religious affiliation in order for the country to achieve the desired national cohesion.

“There is the need for all of us to still believe that this country must be united. But, if we want to move forward, we must drop the issue of where you come from. We must drop the issue of where you worship. Overemphasis of these things causes a lot of disintegration and which is not the best for us,” Wike stated.

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who chaired the occasion, stated that the country was going through tough times.

According to Fayemi, the present travails of the country also offer opportunities for the emergence of a great nation.

The guest speaker, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, who delivered the This Nigeria inaugural lecture with the theme, ‘National Cohesion for Sustainable Growth and Progress: The Nigeria Dilemma,’ berated the drafters of the Nigerian constitution for the country’s lack of national cohesion.

“Something as fundamental as a constitution, the debate and the issues that ought to form the kernel of our governance have never been subjected to the intellectual rigor that is required. The result is that we have never debated our constitution based on the peculiarities, the cultural expectations, the hopes, the anxieties, the fears of ordinary Nigerians,” Kukah stated.

Kukah argued that the country will not be fixed until Muslims understand the grievances of the Christians; and until Christians understand the grievances of Muslims.