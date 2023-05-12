Nnamdi Kanu May Die In DSS Custody – Ozekhome

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mike Ozekhome, the senior counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has informed the Supreme Court that he is afraid that his client might die in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).



Speaking on Thursday at the hearing of Kanu’s case, Ozekhome informed the apex court that the IPOB leader is very sick and needs a surgical operation.

He also asked the court to rule in favour of the transfer of Kanu from DSS custody to Kuje correctional centre so that he can begin treatment.

Ozekhome said: “My Lords, Nnamdi Kanu is sick, he has been approved for surgery but they have refused to release him for treatment.”

“We are pleading for him to be transferred from DSS custody to Kuje correctional centre so that he can begin treatment like others.

“He’s getting really sick, I’m scared he may die in the custody of DSS. Dead bodies are not prosecuted.”

Reacting to Ozekhome’s plea, the apex court stated that God will keep the IPOB leader alive and that he will not die in detention.

According to the court, if it begins to hear the appeal, there is no space within its calendar to write and deliver the verdict within the 90-day deadline.

“Nnamdi Kanu will not die in detention. God will keep him alive and his blood won’t be in your hands,” the court said.