Nnamdi Kanu Wants To Negotiate With FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has stated that he wants to negotiate with the Federal Government concerning his ongoing trial.

Kanu disclosed this through his lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, who told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, that his client would seek the negotiation under Section 17 of the Federal High Court Act.

The Act states: “In any Proceeding In the court, the court may promote reconciliation among parties thereto and encourage and facilitate the amicable settlement thereof.”

It is worth recalling that Ejimakor had previously presented two applications brought before the court. The first application is to move form 49 and an application that objected to the jurisdiction of the court.

According to Ejimakor, if the applications are denied, his client will move for the implementation of section 17 of the Federal High Court Act.

Responding, counsel to the federal government, Adegboyega Awomolo informed the court that he had earlier told the defendant that he does not have the powers to negotiate on behalf of the Federal Government.

According to Awomolo, the defendant should meet with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagnei (SAN), who has the power to negotiate on behalf of the government.

Responding to the development, the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, stated that the court is not a solicitor but to only listen to cases.

It is worth recalling that the detained IPOB leader has been in the custody of the DSS since June 2021, after his arrest in Kenya.