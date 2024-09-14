NNPC Deploys Trucks To Dangote Refinery For Petrol Loading

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. on Saturday deployed more than 100 trucks to Dangote Refinery for petrol lifting.

The NNPC Ltd. in a post on its X handle on Saturday said that the mobilising of trucks to the refinery’s fuel loading gantry was in preparation for the scheduled petrol loading on Sunday.

“In preparation for the Dangote Refinery’s scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, NNPC Ltd. has been mobilising trucks to the refinery’s fuel loading gantry in Ibeju-Lekki.

“As of Saturday afternoon, NNPC Ltd. had deployed more than 100 trucks, with hundreds more en route,” the NNPC Ltd. said.

The company said that by the end of Saturday, no fewer than 300 trucks would be stationed at the refinery’s fuel loading gantry.(NAN)