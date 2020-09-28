Nigeria Confirms 126 New COVID-19 Infections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced two deaths and 126 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

It also said that the 126 new cases were recorded in 12 states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,324.

The NCDC stated that 72 patients had recovered and had been discharged in the last 24 hours, while the country recorded two coronavirus-related deaths.

According to NCDC, FCT tops the chart with 30 new cases of the infections followed by Lagos, Rivers and Ogun with 24, 23 and 13 cases respectively.

Other states with new infections, it said, included Katsina-9, Plateau-9, Ondo-6, Kaduna-4, Kwara-4, Imo-2, Bauchi-1 and Edo-1.

“Till date, 58,324 cases have been confirmed, 49,794 cases have been discharged and 1,108 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has said it is working hard to ensure travel into and out of the country is seamless while prioritising public health and safety.

